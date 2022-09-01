Skip to main content

Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Florida Gators cheerleader at a recent SEC college football game.

Florida opens the 2022 college football schedule against Utah

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Florida: Still an open question just about everywhere as the Gators open up Year 1 under Billy Napier. He brings some solid recruiting connections and roster building experience, but we'll see what he can do in the SEC. First up is a challenge all its own against a high quality non-conference foe, but with a stout backfield and a very promising piece at QB with Anthony Richardson.

Utah: There are some notable losses here, including linebacker Devin Lloyd and receiver Britain Covey, but what the Utes bring back should be enough to make another run at the Pac-12. Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas are a major 1-2 punch on offense, the former throwing 20 TDs a year ago and the latter rushing for 21 more. Watch how Utah's physical front seven matches up against Florida's able backs at the point of attack.

Florida vs. Utah odds, spread, lines

Expect a close one in the Swamp, with Utah coming in as the narrow 3.5 point favorites against Florida, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 51.5 points for the game.

College Football Power Index predicts the upset, giving Florida a 52.1 percent shot at knocking off the Utes, who have the 47.9 percent shot at returning the favor, according to the FPI computer model.

Florida vs. Utah football preview, prediction

College football Week 1 picks, predictions against the spread

Utah vs. Florida odds, spread, line: Week 1 college football picks, predictions

Computer model predicts College Football Playoff teams

