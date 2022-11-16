Skip to main content

Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Predictions, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Florida comes into the game as 14 point favorites to beat Vanderbilt, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Florida -654, Vanderbilt +400

Where Florida is right now: The Gators are still strong running the ball, averaging almost 226 rushing yards per game and this offense averages almost 32 points each time out, with two straight victories coming in: over Texas A&M and South Carolina, averaging nearly 40 points in those outings. UF has a chance to finish the year at .500 in SEC games ahead of the Florida State matchup to close out.

Where Vanderbilt is right now: Riding high after knocking off a ranked Kentucky team on the road thanks to some late-game heroics that included a fourth down conversion and a late touchdown, ending the school's 26-game losing streak against SEC competition. Vandy can move into bowl eligibility by winning these last two games, but it's a tall order both this week and then against Tennessee.

FPI prediction: Florida has the comfortable 81.9 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that project winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using past scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Florida will defeat Vanderbilt, 34-20, with a 74 percent overall chance of victory.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

