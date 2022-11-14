Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Two SEC rivals meet up on Music City this weekend as Vanderbilt welcomes Florida in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Florida comes in at 6-4 overall with a 3-4 mark in SEC play and fresh off two straight wins, over Texas A&M and South Carolina, winning by a combined 79-30.

Vanderbilt just snapped its 26-game SEC losing streak by defeating a ranked Kentucky team on the road, moving to 4-6 in Clark Lea's first season.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, predictions

Florida's chance of victory: The computers favor the Gators to win the game by a comfortable 81.8 percent margin on Saturday.

Vanderbilt's chance of victory: That leaves the Commodores with the outside 18.2 percent shot to take down Florida and win their second-straight SEC game.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt point spread: Florida comes into the game as 14.5 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Florida -654, Vanderbilt +400

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Florida will defeat Vanderbilt, 34-20, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network and streams on fuboTV fuboTV (Try for free).

Florida predictions: The computers posted Florida as the No. 24 team in their 131 college football rankings, which slot teams by an expected point per game scoring margin: the Gators are expected to be 9.5 points better than an average team.

Vanderbilt predictions: Vandy checks in at last place in the SEC and 92nd nationally on the FPI rankings, a projected 5.9 points worse than an average team.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

