Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Two SEC rivals meet up on Music City this weekend as Vanderbilt welcomes Florida in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Florida comes in at 6-4 overall with a 3-4 mark in SEC play and fresh off two straight wins, over Texas A&M and South Carolina, winning by a combined 79-30.

Vanderbilt just snapped its 26-game SEC losing streak by defeating a ranked Kentucky team on the road, moving to 4-6 in Clark Lea's first season.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Florida's chance of victory: The computers favor the Gators to win the game by a comfortable 81.8 percent margin on Saturday.

Vanderbilt's chance of victory: That leaves the Commodores with the outside 18.2 percent shot to take down Florida and win their second-straight SEC game.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt point spread: Florida comes into the game as 14.5 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Florida -654, Vanderbilt +400

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Florida will defeat Vanderbilt, 34-20, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network and streams on fuboTV fuboTV (Try for free).

Florida predictions: The computers posted Florida as the No. 24 team in their 131 college football rankings, which slot teams by an expected point per game scoring margin: the Gators are expected to be 9.5 points better than an average team.

Vanderbilt predictions: Vandy checks in at last place in the SEC and 92nd nationally on the FPI rankings, a projected 5.9 points worse than an average team.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

