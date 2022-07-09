Skip to main content

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season.

Georgia football 2022 schedule

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta)

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford

Week 3, Sept. 17 at South Carolina

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Kent State

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Missouri

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Auburn

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Vanderbilt

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Florida

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Tennessee

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Mississippi State

Week 12, Nov. 19 at Kentucky

Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Georgia Tech

Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game

Georgia football schedule analysis

Oregon Ducks
2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12)
All time series: Georgia leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Georgia won, 27-16 (1977)

Samford Bulldogs
2021 record: 4-7 (3-5 Southern)
All time series: Georgia leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Georgia won, 42-17 (2017)

South Carolina Gamecocks
2021 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 53-19-2
Last meeting: Georgia won, 40-13 (2021)

Kent State Golden Flashes
2021 record: 7-7 (6-2 MAC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Georgia won, 56-3 (1998)

Missouri Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 10-1
Last meeting: Georgia won, 43-6 (2021)

Auburn Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 62-56-8
Last meeting: Georgia won, 34-10 (2021)

Vanderbilt Commodores
2021 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 59-20-2
Last meeting: Georgia won, 62-0 (2021)

Florida Gators
2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 53-44-2
Last meeting: Georgia won, 34-7 (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 26-23-2
Last meeting: Georgia won, 41-17 (2021)

Mississippi State Bulldogs
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 19-6
Last meeting: Georgia won, 31-24 (2020)

Kentucky Wildcats
2021 record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 61-12-2
Last meeting: Georgia won, 30-13 (2021)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 ACC)
All time series: Georgia leads, 69-41-5
Last meeting: Georgia won, 45-0 (2021)

Georgia football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
Final score: Georgia 10, Clemson 3

Week 2, Sept. 11
UAB at No. 2 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 56, UAB 7

Week 3, Sept. 18
South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13

Week 4, Sept. 25
No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt
Final score: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn
Final score: Georgia 34, Auburn 10

Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

Week 8, Oct. 23
Idle

Week 9, Oct. 30
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida
Final score: Georgia 34, Florida 7

Week 10, Nov. 6
Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee
Final score: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

Week 12, Nov. 20
Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech
Final score: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

SEC Championship Game, Dec. 4
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 41, Georgia 24

College Football Playoff, Dec. 31
Orange Bowl semifinal
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan
Final score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

College Football Playoff
National Championship Game
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

