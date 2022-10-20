Skip to main content

Kansas State vs. TCU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 17 Kansas State: The duo of quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn is the only pairing in college football to have both more than 500 yards rushing on the season. The Wildcats are 7th nationally running for 244.5 yards per game on average and 14th overall by allowing just 16.7 points per game.

No. 8 TCU: The 3rd most productive offense so far this season, the Horned Frogs also place 2nd with 7.7 yards per play total and 3rd by scoring 45.8 points per game. TCU is the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and comes into a matchup where the winner takes over sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

