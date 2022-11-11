Skip to main content

LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas on the Week 11 college football schedule with updated predictions for the game
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

Week 11 college football schedule: LSU vs. Arkansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: LSU comes into the game as 3.5 point favorites to defeat Arkansas, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 62 points

Moneyline: LSU -200, Arkansas +145

FPI prediction: LSU has the 72.5 percent chance to win the game outright, according to Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that LSU will defeat Arkansas, 30-26, and cover the spread. LSU -3.5

What you need to know

LSU: Together with a win here and an Alabama win at Ole Miss, the Tigers can win the SEC West on Saturday, quite the achievement for Brian Kelly in Year 1 on the Bayou, which includes victories over the Rebels and Crimson Tide. Jayden Daniels is key to the operation, as the only quarterback with over 600 yards rushing and 1,700 yards passing, and his 10 rushing TDs are second in the SEC.

Arkansas: Something of a downer this season, the Razorbacks still have the ability to become bowl eligible this weekend, and have the power to push opponents around with its dominant rushing attack. Raheim Sanders leads the SEC with 1,101 yards on the ground and has run for at least 100 yards in 6 of 9 games this season.

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

