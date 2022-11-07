LSU vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

SEC West rivals square off this weekend as LSU goes on the road to Arkansas looking to maintain its position in the division hunt in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Suddenly, LSU is the favorite in the SEC West after defeating Alabama last week and moving into pole position in the division and wrap it up this weekend with a win over the Hogs combined with an Ole Miss loss.

A few weeks ago, Arkansas was a top 10 ranked team nationally before three straight losses to ranked division rivals and is coming off a close loss to Liberty at home with a 5-4 overall record.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Arkansas picks, predictions

LSU's chance of victory: The computers project that LSU has the 72.4 percent chance to defeat Arkansas on Saturday and move towards winning the division.

Arkansas' chance of victory: By contrast, the Razorbacks have the 27.6 percent shot to upset LSU and move to .500 in conference games.

LSU vs. Arkansas point spread: LSU comes into the game as narrow 3 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 62 points

Moneyline: LSU -161, Arkansas +125

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. Central on the ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

LSU predictions: The Tigers moved into the No. 9 slot on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to be 16.7 points better than an average team on a neutral field and estimated to win 9.5 games this season.

Arkansas predictions: FPI ranked the Razorbacks as the No. 47 team in the country, estimating them to be 5.8 points better than an average team and projected to win 6.1 games on the year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

