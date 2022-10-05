Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Michigan vs. Indiana on the Week 6 college football schedule

Michigan vs. Indiana football game schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, kickoff time

Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings

Week 6 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Indiana

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Indiana: Watch how well the Hoosiers are able to put the ball in the air early against the Wolverines' secondary. IU is getting almost 280 passing yards per game behind quarterback Connor Bazelak. But the offense is just 122nd nationally in efficiency given its struggles to move the ball on the ground, and in particular protecting the pass, where Indiana has allowed 12 sacks.

Michigan: Predictably, the Wolverines have played closer games since the Big Ten schedule kicked off, but that hasn't stopped this ground game from being dominant behind lead rusher Blake Corum, as a group good for almost 222 rushing yards per game. Watch how quarterback J.J. McCarthy matches up against an Indiana defense that ranks 118th nationally allowing 277.8 yards per game in the air.

More from College Football HQ at Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan vs. Indiana picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football schedule: Top Week 6 games you should watch

By James Parks
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Schedules

College football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football expert picks, prediction for biggest Week 6 games

By James Parks
ucf football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Wednesday

By James Parks
georgia football
Rankings

College football national champions from 1869 to today

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James Parks