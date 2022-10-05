Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 8
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
Indiana: Watch how well the Hoosiers are able to put the ball in the air early against the Wolverines' secondary. IU is getting almost 280 passing yards per game behind quarterback Connor Bazelak. But the offense is just 122nd nationally in efficiency given its struggles to move the ball on the ground, and in particular protecting the pass, where Indiana has allowed 12 sacks.
Michigan: Predictably, the Wolverines have played closer games since the Big Ten schedule kicked off, but that hasn't stopped this ground game from being dominant behind lead rusher Blake Corum, as a group good for almost 222 rushing yards per game. Watch how quarterback J.J. McCarthy matches up against an Indiana defense that ranks 118th nationally allowing 277.8 yards per game in the air.
