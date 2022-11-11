Michigan vs. Nebraska prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Nebraska

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Michigan comes into the game as 31 point favorites to defeat Nebraska, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 48.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -20000, Nebraska +2000

FPI prediction: Michigan has the 97.1 percent chance to win the game outright, according to Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Michigan will win the game, 39-7, and cover the spread. Michigan -31

What you need to know

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers go against another strong rushing attack after struggling in losses against the class of the Big Ten in Minnesota's Mo Ibrahim and Illinois' Chase Brown, and are going without quarterback Casey Thompson in all likelihood. Nebraska hasn't defeated a top-5 team since 2001.

Michigan: This is the Wolverines' best start since 2016 and the team is on course to make its second straight College Football Playoff provided it can stay perfect the rest of the way and win the Big Ten Championship. Blake Corum leads one of the nation's premier rushing attacks with 1,187 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

