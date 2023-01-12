2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents

Skip to main content

2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponents

Your look at the complete schedule for the 2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers football season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponents

Nebraska football

The 2023 Nebraska football schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Minnesota

Sept. 9 at Colorado

Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 30 vs. Michigan

Oct. 7 at Illinois

Oct. 14 Idle

Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern

Oct. 28 vs. Purdue

Nov. 4 at Michigan State

Nov. 11 vs. Maryland

Nov. 18 at Wisconsin

Nov. 25 vs. Iowa

Nebraska football schedule overview

Minnesota Golden Gophers
2022 record: 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten
All time series: Minnesota, 36-25-2
Last game: Minnesota, 20-13 (2022)

Colorado Buffaloes
2022 record: 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12)
All time series: Nebraska, 49-20-2
Last game: Colorado, 34-31 (2019)

Northern Illinois Huskies
2022 record: 3-9 (2-6 MAC)
All time series: Nebraska, 3-1
Last game: Nebraska, 44-8 (2019)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
2022 record: 3-9 (2-6 C-USA)
All time series: Nebraska, 2-0
Last game: Nebraska, 49-10 (2006)

Michigan Wolverines
2022 record: 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan, 7-4-1
Last game: Michigan, 34-3 (2022)

Illinois Fighting Illini
2022 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska, 13-6-1
Last game: Illinois, 26-9 (2022)

Northwestern Wildcats
2022 record: 1-11 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska, 9-7
Last game: Northwestern, 31-28 (2022)

Purdue Boilermakers
2022 record: 8-6 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Purdue, 6-5
Last game: Purdue, 43-37 (2022)

Michigan State Spartans
2022 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska, 9-3
Last game: Michigan State, 23-20 (2021)

Maryland Terrapins
2022 record: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska, 2-0
Last game: Nebraska, 54-7 (2019)

Wisconsin Badgers
2022 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Wisconsin, 12-4
Last game: Wisconsin, 15-14 (2022)

Iowa Hawkeyes
2022 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
All time series: Nebraska, 30-20-3
Last game: Nebraska, 24-17 (2022)

College Football Playoff 2023-24 Schedule

Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship

This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and is the last before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system.

Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

How to watch college football every season

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings in 2021.
News

Michigan president goes public on Jim Harbaugh contract talks

By James Parks
USC-Trojans-football
News

USC loses 4-star wide receiver to college football transfer portal

By James Parks
alabama football (1)
News

Former Alabama running back found dead, per report

By James Parks
Jalen Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
News

Florida could lose 5-star Jaden Rashada over NIL issue: report

By James Parks
Nebraska football
Schedules

2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN reveals early 2023 poll

By James Parks
College football schedule rankings
News

College football fan SCREAMS at CFP for "screwing" fans this year

By James Parks
j.t. daniels georgia football
News

NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal

By James Parks