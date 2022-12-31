Skip to main content

New Year's Eve college football schedule: CFP, bowl games on TV today

Your guide to the college football bowl schedule on New Year's Eve with this year's College Football Playoff games kicking off today
Since the beginning of the season, everything has been leading up to this as the College Football Playoff kicks off its schedule of games on New Year's Eve.

But that's not the only action on today with two other intriguing bowl games on in the early slate, including a look at Alabama in a non-CFP matchup, squaring off against Big 12 champion Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Iowa and Kentucky are set for an SEC vs. Big Ten clash in the Music City Bowl from Nashville, leading into the first national playoff semifinal of the day.

Big Ten champion Michigan meets up with TCU in its College Football Playoff debut in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal game from the desert.

And that leads into the primetime showcase from Atlanta as the Peach Bowl semifinal features a matchup between defending national champion Georgia and Ohio State.

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule for Saturday.

College football bowl schedule for today as the CFP kicks off

All times Eastern

Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State
Sat., Dec. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Alabama comes in as 7 point favorites against Kansas State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 56 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Alabama -333 | Kansas State +220

FPI prediction: Alabama has the 72.5 percent chance to win the game, compared with Kansas State at 27.5 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Spread consensus pick: Alabama -7 (66% of bets with the Crimson Tide)

More: Alabama vs. Kansas State Sugar Bowl game prediction, preview

Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Sat., Dec. 31 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Iowa -2.5 (-110) | Kentucky +2.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook

Total: 31 | Over -110 | Under -188

Moneyline: Iowa -143 | Kentucky +110

FPI prediction: Kentucky 50.3% | Iowa 49.7%

Spread consensus pick: Iowa -2.5 (67% of bets going with the Hawkeyes)

College Football Playoff
Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Game
Michigan vs. TCU
Sat., Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Michigan -7.5 (-110) | TCU +7.5 (-118) at SI Sportsbook

Total: 58 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Michigan -333 | TCU +240

FPI prediction: Michigan 66.7% | TCU 33.3%

Spread consensus pick: Michigan -7.5 (59% of bets going with the Wolverines)

More: Michigan vs. TCU College Football Playoff game prediction, preview

College Football Playoff
Peach Bowl Semifinal Game
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Sat., Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Georgia -6 (-110) | Ohio State +6 (-118)

Total: 62.5 | Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Moneyline: Georgia -250 | Ohio State +188

FPI prediction: Georgia 57.5% | Ohio State 42.5%

Spread consensus pick: Georgia -6 (73% of bets going with the Bulldogs)

More: Georgia vs. Ohio State College Football Playoff game prediction, preview

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

