Notre Dame vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 8
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
No. 16 BYU: Despite being the ranked team in this matchup, the Cougars come in as slight underdogs. Aside from one ugly second half against Oregon, this BYU team has played well, including a win at home against a ranked Baylor. Jaren Hall is a big play waiting to happen at quarterback, accounting for over 1,400 yards with 12 scores and one pick through five games and has the targets who can work the perimeter.
Notre Dame: A one-time preseason darling, suddenly the Irish are just 2-2 and out of the polls, but with time to recover, including with a solid showing in this game against a ranked independent foe. Drew Pyne is nearly at 70% throwing the football and this offense found some needed momentum in a big win at North Carolina two weeks ago.
