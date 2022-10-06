Skip to main content

Notre Dame vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 16 BYU: Despite being the ranked team in this matchup, the Cougars come in as slight underdogs. Aside from one ugly second half against Oregon, this BYU team has played well, including a win at home against a ranked Baylor. Jaren Hall is a big play waiting to happen at quarterback, accounting for over 1,400 yards with 12 scores and one pick through five games and has the targets who can work the perimeter.

Notre Dame: A one-time preseason darling, suddenly the Irish are just 2-2 and out of the polls, but with time to recover, including with a solid showing in this game against a ranked independent foe. Drew Pyne is nearly at 70% throwing the football and this offense found some needed momentum in a big win at North Carolina two weeks ago.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

