Notre Dame vs. BYU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. BYU

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 16 BYU: Despite being the ranked team in this matchup, the Cougars come in as slight underdogs. Aside from one ugly second half against Oregon, this BYU team has played well, including a win at home against a ranked Baylor. Jaren Hall is a big play waiting to happen at quarterback, accounting for over 1,400 yards with 12 scores and one pick through five games and has the targets who can work the perimeter.

Notre Dame: A one-time preseason darling, suddenly the Irish are just 2-2 and out of the polls, but with time to recover, including with a solid showing in this game against a ranked independent foe. Drew Pyne is nearly at 70% throwing the football and this offense found some needed momentum in a big win at North Carolina two weeks ago.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

