Notre Dame vs. Cal schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Notre Dame vs. Cal football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Cal: The visitors from the Pac-12 are perfect through 2 games, with wins over UC Davis and a 6-pointer over UNLV. Cal's defense has fared well keeping teams out of the red zone, allowing just 13.5 points per game on the year. Jack Plummer is a solid passer, hitting on 69% of his throws, but has absorbed 6 sacks and has 2 turnovers. He's not getting much help on the ground as the Golden Bears' backs are good for 3.6 ypc and 1 score.

Notre Dame: The honeymoon is over for Marcus Freeman, who became the first Irish coach to start his career 0-2 following losses at Ohio State and at home to unranked Marshall. Watch how new quarterback Drew Pyne fares after inheriting the job from injured Tyler Buchner: ND is 117th in scoring offense (15.5 ppg) and total defense (302 ypg). It's 110th in rushing. The team's College Football Playoff hopes are probably dashed, but there's still time to recover and make a good bowl, provided there are no more slip ups.

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Michael Mayer, one of the best tight ends in college football, powers the Notre Dame offense.
