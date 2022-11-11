Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Nov. 12
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Odds, point spread, predictions
Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication
Point spread: Ohio State comes into the games as 40 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
O/U: 58.5 points
Moneyline: No moneyline odds for the game have been announced as Ohio State is considered the overwhelming favorite to win outright.
FPI prediction: Ohio State has the 98.4 percent chance to win outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.
College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Indiana, 45-7, but fail to cover the spread. Indiana +40
What you need to know
Indiana: With just one win in Big Ten games this season, the Hoosiers program has failed to consolidate its gains from the successful 2020 season, especially after quarterback Michael Penix transferred out. IU averages 23.3 points per game, allows 32.2 on defense, and is rushing for just 78.7 yards each time out.
Ohio State: This vaunted offense ground to a halt last weekend in the wind at Northwestern, but the team also lacked for physicality at the line and the team just overall didn't play up to its standard. Saturday is the moment for Ohio State to re-charge its batteries and return to dominance with a battle against likely undefeated Michigan still to come, and from there a fight for the College Football Playoff.
