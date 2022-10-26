Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Ohio State -15.5
Ohio State ATS: 4-2-1
Penn State ATS: 4-3
Over/under: 61
Moneyline: OSU -752, PSU +450
FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%
What you need to know
No. 2 Ohio State: One of college football's most productive offensive attacks, loaded with NFL-ready talent at the skill positions, Ohio State is the Big Ten's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. But its playoff credentials depend also on how well this team has improved defensively this season. The unit ranks No. 2 nationally in total production under Jim Knowles' management and faces a credible threat in Penn State's skill targets.
No. 13 Penn State: A must-win for the Nittany Lions, who can't afford to drop to 0-2 against the best teams in the Big Ten East after already losing an ugly one at Michigan two weeks ago. Now comes the division favorite Buckeyes , but Penn State has an athletic secondary it can throw at OSU's receivers to keep this as close as possible early on.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina