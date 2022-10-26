Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Penn State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Ohio State -15.5

Ohio State ATS: 4-2-1

Penn State ATS: 4-3

Over/under: 61

Moneyline: OSU -752, PSU +450

FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%

What you need to know

No. 2 Ohio State: One of college football's most productive offensive attacks, loaded with NFL-ready talent at the skill positions, Ohio State is the Big Ten's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. But its playoff credentials depend also on how well this team has improved defensively this season. The unit ranks No. 2 nationally in total production under Jim Knowles' management and faces a credible threat in Penn State's skill targets.

No. 13 Penn State: A must-win for the Nittany Lions, who can't afford to drop to 0-2 against the best teams in the Big Ten East after already losing an ugly one at Michigan two weeks ago. Now comes the division favorite Buckeyes , but Penn State has an athletic secondary it can throw at OSU's receivers to keep this as close as possible early on.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

