Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State on the Week 9 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Penn State Nittany Lions college football team schedule, rankings

Week 9 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Penn State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Ohio State -15.5

Ohio State ATS: 4-2-1

Penn State ATS: 4-3

Over/under: 61

Moneyline: OSU -752, PSU +450

FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%

What you need to know

No. 2 Ohio State: One of college football's most productive offensive attacks, loaded with NFL-ready talent at the skill positions, Ohio State is the Big Ten's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. But its playoff credentials depend also on how well this team has improved defensively this season. The unit ranks No. 2 nationally in total production under Jim Knowles' management and faces a credible threat in Penn State's skill targets.

No. 13 Penn State: A must-win for the Nittany Lions, who can't afford to drop to 0-2 against the best teams in the Big Ten East after already losing an ugly one at Michigan two weeks ago. Now comes the division favorite Buckeyes , but Penn State has an athletic secondary it can throw at OSU's receivers to keep this as close as possible early on.

More from College Football HQ from Ohio State vs. Penn State

Ohio State vs. Penn State picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

Penn State vs. Ohio State preview, prediction

AP top 25 poll: LSU moves into Week 9 college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread

Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9 games

ESPN computer makes picks for Week 9 college football games

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

Week 9 college football betting lines, point spreads for top games

College football power rankings for Week 9

How to watch college football

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

penn state football
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Penn State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
News

Michigan vs. Michigan State preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picks

By James Parks
college-football-big-ten-rankings-playoff-scores-schedule
Schedules

Big Ten announces schedule for 2023 college football season

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
News

Ohio State vs. Penn State preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picks

By James Parks
Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Tennessee vs. Kentucky preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picks

By James Parks
georgia football
News

Georgia vs. Florida preview, prediction: Week 9 college football picks

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football games on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

By James Parks
USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 9 games

By James Parks