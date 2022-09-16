Ohio State vs. Toledo football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Ohio State vs. Toledo: Need to know

Toledo: The favorite to win the MAC this season, thanks largely to quarterback Dequan Finn, an able athlete who leads the Rockets with 138 rushing yards and 3 of the team's 8 scores on the ground so far. Finn has the legs to wear out the Buckeyes' front seven early in the game, even though he may not quite have the arm or the pieces to go throw for throw with Stroud and the Buckeyes' receiving talent.

Ohio State: Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be back on the field after that hamstring injury from the opener, great news as the Buckeyes' offense now has its full complement of targets for C.J. Stroud to find downfield. Marvin Harrison, Jr. is coming off a 3 TD showing last week and OSU's backs haven't missed a beat, averaging out at over 6 yards per carry. And another chance for the Bucks' new defensive alignment to show off before hosting Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener next week.

Ohio State vs. Toledo football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

Ohio State vs. Toledo odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions by computer model

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook