Ohio State vs. Toledo football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Ohio State vs. Toledo football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game info

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Ohio State vs. Toledo: Need to know

Toledo: The favorite to win the MAC this season, thanks largely to quarterback Dequan Finn, an able athlete who leads the Rockets with 138 rushing yards and 3 of the team's 8 scores on the ground so far. Finn has the legs to wear out the Buckeyes' front seven early in the game, even though he may not quite have the arm or the pieces to go throw for throw with Stroud and the Buckeyes' receiving talent.

Ohio State: Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be back on the field after that hamstring injury from the opener, great news as the Buckeyes' offense now has its full complement of targets for C.J. Stroud to find downfield. Marvin Harrison, Jr. is coming off a 3 TD showing last week and OSU's backs haven't missed a beat, averaging out at over 6 yards per carry. And another chance for the Bucks' new defensive alignment to show off before hosting Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener next week.

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

