Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Oklahoma: Perfect through 2 games under Brent Venables, the Sooners have a physical looking front seven and a piece at quarterback in Dillon Gabriel who can deliver the ball just about anywhere on the field. This is OU's first road game under new management and against a traditional rival that may be down, but played a close, 7-point game a year ago and is anything but predictable as it debuts a new face at head coach.
Nebraska: That change at coach came after Scott Frost started off with another pair of ugly, close losses that seemed to discount all the apparent improvements he had made this offseason. In steps Mickey Joseph as interim coach, aided by respected offensive play-caller Mark Whipple and dynamic QB Casey Thompson to push the ball downfield. Nebraska has home field advantage and enough pieces to make this close again.
