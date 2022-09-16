Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

What you need to know

Oklahoma: Perfect through 2 games under Brent Venables, the Sooners have a physical looking front seven and a piece at quarterback in Dillon Gabriel who can deliver the ball just about anywhere on the field. This is OU's first road game under new management and against a traditional rival that may be down, but played a close, 7-point game a year ago and is anything but predictable as it debuts a new face at head coach.

Nebraska: That change at coach came after Scott Frost started off with another pair of ugly, close losses that seemed to discount all the apparent improvements he had made this offseason. In steps Mickey Joseph as interim coach, aided by respected offensive play-caller Mark Whipple and dynamic QB Casey Thompson to push the ball downfield. Nebraska has home field advantage and enough pieces to make this close again.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

