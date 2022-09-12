Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Nebraska on Week 3 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oklahoma and Nebraska both have first year coaches on the sideline for Saturday's Week 3 matchup, but it's for entirely different reasons.

OU is hoping Brent Venables is the answer after having to replace Lincoln Riley on short notice, while the Huskers just pulled the plug on Scott Frost and will debut interim Mickey Joseph in his first game.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football picks, predictions

Week 2 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Week 2 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

Football Power Index is going with Oklahoma, which has a 75.3 percent chance to defeat Nebraska in Saturday's road opener.

By contrast, the Cornhuskers have a 24.7 percent shot to upset the Sooners.

Oddsmakers are going with OU, which opens as 13.5 point favorites in the game, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set the O/U at 65 points.

The computer actually knocked Oklahoma down 4 spots in its latest college football rankings to the No. 15 slot nationally. That's despite AP top 25 voters bumping OU up one spot to the No. 6 national ranking in the latest poll.

OU is projected to win 8.8 games this season by the index computer, which estimates the Sooners will be 14.1 points better on average than the teams on their schedule.

That's in addition to a 17.4 percent chance to win the Big 12 and a 4.5 percent shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Nebraska checks in at No. 59 nationally on the index, down 10 spots after the loss to Georgia Southern and projected to win 4.4 games on the year.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas 
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

oklahoma football gavin freeman
News

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College football playoff champion Georgia
News

Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Nebraska Cornhuskers football
News

Nebraska football: Best options to replace Scott Frost

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide football
Rankings

College football rankings: AP Top 25 poll for Week 3 announced

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Nebraska has struggled to maintain its dominance in the 21st century.
News

It's over: Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

By James Parks
college football large
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced

By James Parks
texas college football quinn ewers (1)
News

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB out 4-6 weeks with "significant injury"

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

By James Parks