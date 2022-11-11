Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia on the Week 11 college football schedule with updated predictions and TV/streaming info
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings

Week 11 college football schedule: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Oklahoma comes into the game as 8 point favorites to defeat West Virginia, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 68 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma -333, West Virginia + 240

FPI prediction: Oklahoma has the 58.5 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to a 41.5 percent shot for West Virginia, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oklahoma will defeat West Virginia, 36-29, but fail to cover the spread. West Virginia +8

What you need to know

Oklahoma. Sooner fans expected a little more in Brent Venables' first season leading the program, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which has been a major concern up to now. OU is out of the Big 12 title chase, but Dillon Gabriel is tied for second in the league with 16 touchdown passes, and he's aided by Eric Gray, the running back who has run for 100 yards in three straight games and is 98 yards away from eclipsing 1,000 yards on the year.

West Virginia. The addition of transfer quarterback JT Daniels hasn't boosted this offense as much as it should have as the Mountaineers place second-to-last in the Big 12 in total offensive production, and Daniels has passed for 5 TDs and 6 INT in his last four games. West Virginia's secondary has been slowed down by injuries and it's giving up 40 points on average in the last month.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

More from College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
ucf football
Schedules

UCF vs. Tulane prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ole Miss Rebels college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Michigan vs. Nebraska prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
kj jefferson arkansas
Schedules

LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Tennessee vs. Missouri prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks