Ole Miss vs. Arkansas predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on the Week 12 college football schedule with updated predictions
How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Ole Miss comes into the game as the narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 63 points

Moneyline: Ole Miss -130, Arkansas +110

Where Arkansas is right now: Hoping to avoid falling to under .500 on the season after losing two straight games, both at home, first to Liberty and a close one to LSU, failing to surpass 20 points in either outing. Arkansas can still run the ball, averaging 223.3 yards per game, but with questions at quarterback as KJ Jefferson deals with an injury, and his backups failing to generate much offense last week.

Where Ole Miss right now: Coming off a close loss at home to Alabama in a game the Rebels controlled much of, and could have won if Jaxson Dart's pass didn't fall incomplete on the game's last play. Running back Quinshon Judkins went off on the Bama defense and spearheads an Ole Miss attack that posts 260 yards on the ground per game.

FPI prediction: Ole Miss has the favorable 67.9 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Arkansas' 32.1 percent edge, according to the Football Power Index computers that project winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using previous scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ole Miss will defeat the Razorbacks, 33-27, and cover the spread.

By James Parks
