Oregon vs. Washington predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Oregon vs. Washington

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 4 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Point spread: Oregon comes into the game as the 13.5 point favorite to defeat Washington, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 72.5 points

Moneyline: Oregon -568, Washington +370

FPI prediction: Oregon has the comfortable 77.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Washington (22.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oregon will defeat Washington, 40-29, but fail to cover the spread. Washington +13.5

What you need to know

Washington. Back in the top 25 rankings after winning two straight games, the Huskies still pack a punch on offense, playing behind the nation's second-most productive overall passer in Michael Penix, who has 3,232 yards passing in addition to 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. That said, Washington could stand to run the ball better, posting just 125.3 yards per game on the ground.

Oregon. That opening 49-3 loss to Georgia still hangs over the Ducks' season like a black cloud, but their response has been nothing short of perfect in the weeks since, winning eight straight games and eclipsing 40 points each time out, moving into first place in the Pac-12 standings with the conference title game fast approaching. Bo Nix is on fire, leading an offense that ranks first in the league and second nationally with 520.6 yards and third in the country with 43.1 points per game.

