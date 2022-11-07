Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Pac-12 rivals square off in Eugene this weekend as Oregon welcomes Washington in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Oregon has won eight straight games since losing the opener to Georgia, scoring 40 points each time out, and sitting in the lead for the Pac-12 title chase.

Washington moved back into the AP rankings this week after defeating a ranked Oregon State and sitting at 7-2, winning its last three games after a two-game skid midseason, and still looking at making a run for the league title.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions

Oregon's chance of victory: The computer is siding with the Ducks, who have the comfortable 77.5 percent chance to defend its home turf.

Washington's chance of victory: That leaves the Huskies with the outside 22.5 percent shot to upset Oregon and move to 8 wins on the season.

Oregon vs. Washington point spread: Oregon comes into the game as 12.5 point favorites to defeat Washington, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 70.5 points

Moneyline: The book did not announce moneyline odds for the matchup.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Pacific on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Oregon predictions: FPI rates the Ducks as the No. 11 team on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 10.4 games this season and currently the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, at 42.1 percent.

Washington predictions: The computer projects the Huskies as the No. 30 team nationally, expected to win 8.7 games on the year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia (62 1st-place votes) Ohio State (1) Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC UCLA Alabama Ole Miss Clemson Utah Penn State North Carolina Tulane NC State Texas Liberty Notre Dame Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Florida State

