Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

Oregon vs. Washington odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for Oregon vs. Washington on the Week 11 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of Pac-12 rivals square off in Eugene this weekend as Oregon welcomes Washington in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Oregon has won eight straight games since losing the opener to Georgia, scoring 40 points each time out, and sitting in the lead for the Pac-12 title chase.

Washington moved back into the AP rankings this week after defeating a ranked Oregon State and sitting at 7-2, winning its last three games after a two-game skid midseason, and still looking at making a run for the league title.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions

Week 11 college football picks: Oregon vs. Washington

Oregon's chance of victory: The computer is siding with the Ducks, who have the comfortable 77.5 percent chance to defend its home turf.

Washington's chance of victory: That leaves the Huskies with the outside 22.5 percent shot to upset Oregon and move to 8 wins on the season.

Oregon vs. Washington point spread: Oregon comes into the game as 12.5 point favorites to defeat Washington, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 70.5 points

Moneyline: The book did not announce moneyline odds for the matchup.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Pacific on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Oregon predictions: FPI rates the Ducks as the No. 11 team on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 10.4 games this season and currently the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, at 42.1 percent.

Washington predictions: The computer projects the Huskies as the No. 30 team nationally, expected to win 8.7 games on the year.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

