Penn State football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Penn State in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the Nittany Lions' 2022 schedule.
Week 1, Sept. 1 at Purdue
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Ohio
Week 3, Sept. 17 at Auburn
Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan
Week 5, Oct. 1 vs. Northwestern
Week 6, Oct. 8 Idle
Week 7, Oct. 15 at Michigan
Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota
Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Ohio State
Week 10, Nov. 5 at Indiana
Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Maryland
Week 12, Nov. 19 at Rutgers
Week 13, Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State
Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game
Penn State schedule overview
Purdue Boilermakers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Penn State leads, 15-3-1
Last meeting: Penn State won, 35-7 (2019)
Ohio Bobcats
2021 record: 3-9 (3-5 MAC)
All time series: Penn State leads, 5-1
Last meeting: Ohio won, 24-14 (2012)
Auburn Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: Penn State leads, 2-1
Last meeting: Penn State won, 28-20 (2021)
Central Michigan Chippewas
2021 record: 9-4 (6-2 MAC)
All time series: Penn State leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Penn State won, 40-3 (2005)
Northwestern Wildcats
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Penn State leads, 14-5
Last meeting: Penn State won, 31-7 (2017)
Michigan Wolverines
2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 15-10
Last meeting: Michigan won, 21-17 (2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
All time series: Penn State leads, 9-6
Last meeting: Minnesota won, 31-26 (2019)
Ohio State Buckeyes
2021 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 22-14
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 33-24 (2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
All time series: Penn State leads, 23-2
Last meeting: Penn State won, 24-0 (2021)
Maryland Terrapins
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
All time series: Penn State leads, 41-3-1
Last meeting: Penn State won, 31-14 (2021)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Penn State leads, 30-2
Last meeting: Penn State won, 28-0 (2021)
Michigan State Spartans
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan State leads, 18-17-1
Last meeting: Michigan State won, 30-27 (2021)
Penn State football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin
Final score: Penn State 16, Wisconsin 10
Week 2, Sept. 11
Ball State at No. 11 Penn State
Final score: Penn State 44, Ball State 13
Week 3, Sept. 18
No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State
Final score: Penn State 28, Auburn 20
Week 4, Sept. 25
Villanova at No. 6 Penn State
Final score: Penn State 38, Villanova 17
Week 5, Oct. 2
Indiana at No. 4 Penn State
Final score: Penn State 24, Indiana 0
Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa
Final score: Iowa 23, Penn State 20
Week 7, Oct. 16
Idle
Week 8, Oct. 23
Illinois at No. 7 Penn State
Final score: Illinois 20, Penn State 28 (9 OT)
Week 9, Oct. 30
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State
Final score: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24
Week 10, Nov. 6
No. 22 Penn State at Maryland
Final score: Penn State 31, Maryland 14
Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 6 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State
Final score: Michigan 21, Penn State 17
Week 12, Nov. 20
Rutgers at Penn State
Final score: Penn State 28, Rutgers 0
Week 13, Nov. 27
Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State
Final score: Michigan State 30, Penn State 27
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1
Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas
Final score: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.