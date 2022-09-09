Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 2 college football schedule: Tennessee at Pittsburgh

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Tennessee: As expected, the Vols got off to a great start offensively as Hendon Hooker and Co. put up 59 on Ball State, including a TD on their first snap of the season. Hooker is a major dual threat piece at quarterback who's coming off leading the 9th ranked offense in college football and has the receivers to test Pitt's back seven.

Pittsburgh: Kedon Slovis helped lead a win over West Virginia with a critical TD pass late, but he's playing behind an offensive line that struggled in the opener, especially when creating holes in the run game. Given enough time, Slovis has the arm and the targets to do some work against UT's secondary.

According to AP top 25 poll

