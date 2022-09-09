Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Tennessee: As expected, the Vols got off to a great start offensively as Hendon Hooker and Co. put up 59 on Ball State, including a TD on their first snap of the season. Hooker is a major dual threat piece at quarterback who's coming off leading the 9th ranked offense in college football and has the receivers to test Pitt's back seven.

Pittsburgh: Kedon Slovis helped lead a win over West Virginia with a critical TD pass late, but he's playing behind an offensive line that struggled in the opener, especially when creating holes in the run game. Given enough time, Slovis has the arm and the targets to do some work against UT's secondary.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

