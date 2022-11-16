Skip to main content

Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Point spread: Tennessee comes into the game as the 21.5 point favorites to win the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 66 points

Moneyline: Tennessee -2000, South Carolina +1050

Where South Carolina is right now: The addition of Spencer Rattler was supposed to be the moment the Gamecocks took the great leap forward, but the transfer quarterback has just 8 passing TDs against 9 interceptions and is yet to eclipse 2,000 total yards throwing the ball. Carolina is 3-4 in SEC games with wins over A&M and a ranked Kentucky, but is coming off a 32-point loss to Florida.

Where Tennessee is right now: Still hoping to prove it's worthy of College Football Playoff selection, hanging around at No. 5 and waiting for somebody in the top four to lose. Ohio State or Michigan will, allowing the Vols to get back into contention, but they have to keep winning, and putting on some style points along the way this week and in the finale against Vanderbilt.

FPI prediction: Tennessee has the 89.3 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using past scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Tennessee will defeat South Carolina, 42-23, but fail to cover the spread.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

