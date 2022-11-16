Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Week 12 college football schedule: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Tennessee comes into the game as the 21.5 point favorites to win the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 66 points

Moneyline: Tennessee -2000, South Carolina +1050

Where South Carolina is right now: The addition of Spencer Rattler was supposed to be the moment the Gamecocks took the great leap forward, but the transfer quarterback has just 8 passing TDs against 9 interceptions and is yet to eclipse 2,000 total yards throwing the ball. Carolina is 3-4 in SEC games with wins over A&M and a ranked Kentucky, but is coming off a 32-point loss to Florida.

Where Tennessee is right now: Still hoping to prove it's worthy of College Football Playoff selection, hanging around at No. 5 and waiting for somebody in the top four to lose. Ohio State or Michigan will, allowing the Vols to get back into contention, but they have to keep winning, and putting on some style points along the way this week and in the finale against Vanderbilt.

FPI prediction: Tennessee has the 89.3 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using past scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Tennessee will defeat South Carolina, 42-23, but fail to cover the spread.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Kansas State UCLA Washington Notre Dame Florida State UCF Tulane Oklahoma State Oregon State NC State Cincinnati

