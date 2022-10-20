Skip to main content

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Texas A&M: The Aggies are hoping to end a two-game SEC losing streak hoping to get a jolt on offense, good for just over three touchdowns per game on average, and coming off a heartbreaker at Alabama that came down to the last play, but are 28-4 under Jimbo Fisher when scoring first. Defensively, A&M has forced eight fumbles, the 9th most in the country, and is 2nd in the SEC by allowing 175 passing yards per game.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have not won four straight games in five seasons, but have scored at least 30 points in four of their last six games after putting up that many in just three games a year ago. Put in context, however, those points came against SC State and Charlotte, but South Carolina also scored a key win over a ranked Kentucky.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

