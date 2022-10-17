Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of cross-division SEC rivals square off as South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday.

Both teams are coming into the game sitting at just 1-2 in SEC games this season, but coming off diverging streaks on the field.

For the Gamecocks, it's been three straight wins, including last week's statement 10-point decision over a ranked Kentucky squad on the road.

And for the Aggies, two straight losses, also on the road, first at Mississippi State and then in a heartbreaker at Alabama that came down to the last play.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks, predictions

The computers are siding with the road team this week, as Texas A&M has the 53.7 percent chance to defeat South Carolina and move to .500 in conference games.

That leaves the Gamecocks with the 46.3 percent shot to take down the Aggies and win what would be their fourth straight game.

The oddsmakers project a close game, as well, with Texas A&M coming in the narrow 3.5 point favorites over South Carolina, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 45 points for the matchup.

Texas A&M checks in at No. 22 in the index's latest 131 college football rankings, projected to win 6.6 games this season owing to a slim per-game projected scoring margin: FPI estimates A&M is just 9.6 points better than an average team on a neutral field in its current form.

South Carolina owns the No. 49 position on the computer's rankings, projected to win 6.5 games this season, and be just 5.0 points better against an average team on a neutral field.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

