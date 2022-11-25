Tulane vs. Cincinnati predictions, game time, TV channel, streaming

Tulane vs. Cincinnati predictions, game time

How to watch

When: Fri., Nov. 25

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Point spread: Cincinnati comes into the game as 1 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 44 points

Moneyline: Tulane -105 | Cincinnati -125

FPI prediction: Cincinnati has the 56.9 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. Tulane has the 43.1 percent chance to win.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Cincinnati will defeat Tulane, 34-20, hit the over, and cover the spread.

According to CFP Selection Committee

