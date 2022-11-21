Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions by college football computer model

Saturday brings us a head-to-head matchup between AAC rivals Tulane and Cincinnati in a game that will directly impact this year's conference championship as college football's Week 13 action kicks off on Friday.

The exact matchup in the AAC title game is still up in the air and depends on who beats who in the finale, but one thing we do know: if Tulane beats Cincinnati, it will be the regular season AAC champ and host the league's title game on Dec. 3.

Cincinnati boasts a 32-game winning streak at home in Nippert Stadium, but there have been some close calls this season, including a two-point decision over East Carolina, and a four-point win over USF.

Both come in at 9-2 overall on the season with 6-1 records in conference play and tied for first in the AAC standings ahead of Week 13.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions

Cincinnati's chance of victory: The computers favor the Bearcats at home, giving them a narrow 57.0 percent margin to defeat Tulane and move to 10-2 on the year.

Tulane's chance of victory: By contrast, the index forecasts that the Green Wave has a 43.0 percent shot to take down Cincy on the road.

Point spread: Cincinnati comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites to defeat Tulane, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 47 points

Moneyline: Tulane +105 | Cincinnati -133

Spread consensus pick: Cincinnati -2.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Cincinnati will defeat Tulane outright by a score of 24.4 to 22.8 on Saturday.

How to watch: The game is set for Fri., Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. Eastern and 11 a.m. Central on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Tulane predictions: The Green Wave checks in at No. 32 nationally on the index's 131 college football rankings, which slot teams by a projected per-game scoring margin. Tulane moved up 12 spots this week and has a 26.2 percent chance to win the AAC, third-best behind Cincinnati (32.3%) and leader UCF (41.5%).

Cincinnati predictions: The index slots UC one spot behind Tulane in the national rankings in addition to giving it the second-best shot at winning the AAC title.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU USC LSU Clemson Alabama Tennessee Oregon Penn State Washington Notre Dame Utah Kansas State Florida State UCLA North Carolina Tulane Ole Miss Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas UCF

