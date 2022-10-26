USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: USC vs. Arizona

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: USC -15

USC ATS: 5-2

Arizona ATS: 4-3

Over/under: 76.5

Moneyline: USC -901, UA +500

FPI pick: USC 88.7%

What you need to know

Arizona: Jedd Fisch has improved the Wildcats' fortunes on the recruiting trail, but he's yet to convert that work into wins. Arizona is 1-3 in Pac-12 games and lost three of its last four, allowing 49 points in each game, to Cal, Oregon, and Washington. Jayden de Laura is a dynamic piece at quarterback, already at 2,274 yards passing with 19 touchdowns, but he could stand some help from the backfield, which is good for just 131.6 yards per game.

No. 10 USC: Just one point keeps the Trojans from still being undefeated after a dramatic loss at Utah two weeks ago that came down to the last snap. Offensively, this is still a tremendous starting cast led by quarterback Caleb Williams that has the speed and agility to take any Pac-12 defense to task. Defensively, USC was aggressive early on, especially when it came to getting turnovers, but structural issues came to the fore in the Utah game, especially in the mid-range passing game.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

