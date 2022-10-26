USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: USC -15
USC ATS: 5-2
Arizona ATS: 4-3
Over/under: 76.5
Moneyline: USC -901, UA +500
FPI pick: USC 88.7%
What you need to know
Arizona: Jedd Fisch has improved the Wildcats' fortunes on the recruiting trail, but he's yet to convert that work into wins. Arizona is 1-3 in Pac-12 games and lost three of its last four, allowing 49 points in each game, to Cal, Oregon, and Washington. Jayden de Laura is a dynamic piece at quarterback, already at 2,274 yards passing with 19 touchdowns, but he could stand some help from the backfield, which is good for just 131.6 yards per game.
No. 10 USC: Just one point keeps the Trojans from still being undefeated after a dramatic loss at Utah two weeks ago that came down to the last snap. Offensively, this is still a tremendous starting cast led by quarterback Caleb Williams that has the speed and agility to take any Pac-12 defense to task. Defensively, USC was aggressive early on, especially when it came to getting turnovers, but structural issues came to the fore in the Utah game, especially in the mid-range passing game.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina