USC vs. UCLA predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Week 12 college football schedule: USC vs. UCLA

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 5 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: USC comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 76 points

Moneyline: USC -125, UCLA +105

Where UCLA is right now: Reeling after a costly loss at home to an unranked Arizona team that made reaching the Pac-12 title game a little harder, but a win over the Trojans would go a long way to taking a step closer to the conference championship race. A loss here would obliterate the momentum UCLA has built over the first 10 weeks of the season and Chip Kelly will face new questions about being able to lead the program in its most important games.

Where USC is right now: Up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and in position to make a case for the final four that most critics believe it hasn't made yet. USC doesn't own what you might call a "quality win," and its one outing against a ranked team was a loss, at Utah. Now the Trojans have two golden opportunities to prove themselves, this week and next against a resurgent Notre Dame.

FPI prediction: USC has the 60.2 percent chance to win the game outright, according to Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using previous scores. UCLA has the 39.8 percent shot to secure the upset, per FPI.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that USC will defeat UCLA, 37-34, and cover the spread.

