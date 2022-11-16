Skip to main content

USC vs. UCLA predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 5 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: USC comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 76 points

Moneyline: USC -125, UCLA +105

Where UCLA is right now: Reeling after a costly loss at home to an unranked Arizona team that made reaching the Pac-12 title game a little harder, but a win over the Trojans would go a long way to taking a step closer to the conference championship race. A loss here would obliterate the momentum UCLA has built over the first 10 weeks of the season and Chip Kelly will face new questions about being able to lead the program in its most important games.

Where USC is right now: Up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and in position to make a case for the final four that most critics believe it hasn't made yet. USC doesn't own what you might call a "quality win," and its one outing against a ranked team was a loss, at Utah. Now the Trojans have two golden opportunities to prove themselves, this week and next against a resurgent Notre Dame.

FPI prediction: USC has the 60.2 percent chance to win the game outright, according to Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using previous scores. UCLA has the 39.8 percent shot to secure the upset, per FPI.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that USC will defeat UCLA, 37-34, and cover the spread.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

