USC vs. UCLA picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

USC vs. UCLA odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Picks and predictions for USC vs. UCLA on the Week 12 college football schedule
Two old Pac-12 rivals square off in L.A. this weekend as USC travels to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

USC checks in at 9-1 overall this season, with a 1-point loss at Utah the only blemish on its record and still very much in the chase for the Pac-12 title.

UCLA is coming off a costly loss at home to unranked Arizona, the second L of the Bruins' otherwise stellar season, but still in the hunt for the conference crown.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's take a look at how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

USC vs. UCLA picks, predictions

Week 12 college football picks: USC vs. UCLA

USC's chance of victory: The computers are siding with the Trojans, who have the 60.5 percent edge coming into Saturday's game.

UCLA's chance of victory: That leaves the Bruins with the 39.5 percent chance to defend its home field and hand its rival a costly second loss.

USC vs. UCLA point spread: USC comes into the game as the narrow 2.5 point favorites to win the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 73.5 points

Moneyline: USC -143, UCLA +110

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that USC will defeat UCLA, 37-33, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Pacific on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

USC predictions: The Trojans check in at No. 14 on the index's 131 college football rankings with a 19.2 percent chance to win the rest of their games and a 27.7 percent chance to win the Pac-12 championship.

UCLA predictions: FPI rates the Bruins at No. 30 on the computer's rankings owing to its projected per game scoring margin, expected to be 8.6 points better than an average team on a neutral field, with a 6.6 percent shot to win the Pac-12.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. UCF
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Kansas State
  20. Florida State
  21. Tulane
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oregon State

