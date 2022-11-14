USC vs. UCLA picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

USC vs. UCLA odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model
Two old Pac-12 rivals square off in L.A. this weekend as USC travels to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.
USC checks in at 9-1 overall this season, with a 1-point loss at Utah the only blemish on its record and still very much in the chase for the Pac-12 title.
UCLA is coming off a costly loss at home to unranked Arizona, the second L of the Bruins' otherwise stellar season, but still in the hunt for the conference crown.
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's take a look at how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
USC vs. UCLA picks, predictions
USC's chance of victory: The computers are siding with the Trojans, who have the 60.5 percent edge coming into Saturday's game.
UCLA's chance of victory: That leaves the Bruins with the 39.5 percent chance to defend its home field and hand its rival a costly second loss.
USC vs. UCLA point spread: USC comes into the game as the narrow 2.5 point favorites to win the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: 73.5 points
Moneyline: USC -143, UCLA +110
College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that USC will defeat UCLA, 37-33, and cover the spread.
How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. Pacific on the main Fox network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).
USC predictions: The Trojans check in at No. 14 on the index's 131 college football rankings with a 19.2 percent chance to win the rest of their games and a 27.7 percent chance to win the Pac-12 championship.
UCLA predictions: FPI rates the Bruins at No. 30 on the computer's rankings owing to its projected per game scoring margin, expected to be 8.6 points better than an average team on a neutral field, with a 6.6 percent shot to win the Pac-12.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football rankings
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- UCLA
- UCF
- Notre Dame
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- Tulane
- Cincinnati
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
