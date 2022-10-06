USC vs. Washington State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: USC vs. Washington State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Washington State: This team beat Wisconsin on the road and played Oregon close until a late fourth quarter collapse. On the line, the Cougars can generate a solid enough pass rush to test Caleb Williams in the pocket, while Cameron Ward has the arm and the targets to push around the Trojans secondary for most of the day.

No. 6 USC: Williams and company have put up over 40 points in all but one game and should be able to move the ball with some ease around the Cougars' back seven. But the real question is which version of USC's defense will show up? The unit that racks up turnovers at will, or the one that has struggled so much against the run? Wazzu isn't a great running team, which bodes well for the Trojans' front seven to hold things down and force Ward to win the game with his arm.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

