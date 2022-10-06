Skip to main content

USC vs. Washington State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Washington State: This team beat Wisconsin on the road and played Oregon close until a late fourth quarter collapse. On the line, the Cougars can generate a solid enough pass rush to test Caleb Williams in the pocket, while Cameron Ward has the arm and the targets to push around the Trojans secondary for most of the day.

No. 6 USC: Williams and company have put up over 40 points in all but one game and should be able to move the ball with some ease around the Cougars' back seven. But the real question is which version of USC's defense will show up? The unit that racks up turnovers at will, or the one that has struggled so much against the run? Wazzu isn't a great running team, which bodes well for the Trojans' front seven to hold things down and force Ward to win the game with his arm.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

