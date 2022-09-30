Washington vs. UCLA football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Washington vs. UCLA college football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Washington vs. UCLA on the Week 5 college football schedule on Saturday
Washington vs. UCLA schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time 

Washington Huskies college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football schedule: Washington vs. UCLA

How to watch

When: Fri., Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Washington: Another look at one of the most improved offensive units in college football with 1st year coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm and transfer QB Michael Penix fitting in perfectly. Penix leads FBS with 347 passing yards per game, has 12 TDs on the year, no picks, and is yet to be sacked. Staying perfect in the Pac-12 depends in large part on his connection with Jalen McMillan, the gifted receiver who leads UW with 21 catches and 367 yards receiving.

UCLA: Winners of 7 straight games dating back to last season, the Bruins also pack a punch offensively with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson playing almost mistake-free football, already up to nearly 900 yards passing with 8 TDs and 1 pick, while lead back Zach Charbonnet is over 100 yards in 2 games and scored 3 times off just 9 carries last week.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

