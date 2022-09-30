Washington vs. UCLA football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Washington vs. UCLA college football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Fri., Sept. 30
Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Washington: Another look at one of the most improved offensive units in college football with 1st year coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm and transfer QB Michael Penix fitting in perfectly. Penix leads FBS with 347 passing yards per game, has 12 TDs on the year, no picks, and is yet to be sacked. Staying perfect in the Pac-12 depends in large part on his connection with Jalen McMillan, the gifted receiver who leads UW with 21 catches and 367 yards receiving.
UCLA: Winners of 7 straight games dating back to last season, the Bruins also pack a punch offensively with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson playing almost mistake-free football, already up to nearly 900 yards passing with 8 TDs and 1 pick, while lead back Zach Charbonnet is over 100 yards in 2 games and scored 3 times off just 9 carries last week.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Minnesota
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State