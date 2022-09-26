Washington vs. UCLA odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

A pair of Pac-12 rivals meet in the Rose Bowl as newly ranked Washington tangles with UCLA in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Both are undefeated through four games: Washington boasts a statement win over a then-ranked Michigan State, while UCLA has easily discarded a few easy opponents and is coming off a 45-17 win over Colorado.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Washington vs. UCLA odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: Washington vs. UCLA

The index predicts a close game on Saturday, with Washington having the narrow 54.5 percent chance to defeat the Bruins on the road.

By contrast, UCLA has the 45.5 percent shot at upsetting the Huskies.

Oddsmakers also foresee a tight game, as Washington comes in the 3 point favorites over UCLA, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 64.5 points for the game.

Washington moved up 3 spots on the index's national 131 college football rankings to No. 18 overall.

The computer projects the Huskies will win 9.9 games on the season and be 11.9 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, in conjunction with a 12.6 percent shot at winning the Pac-12.

AP top 25 voters named Washington the No. 15 team in the new poll, a jump of 3 points from a week ago.

UCLA checks in at No. 38 overall on the computer's rankings, an improvement of 8 spots after last week's victory. The index forecasts the Bruins will win 8.2 games on the year and finish 7.0 points better than its competition each week on average.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

