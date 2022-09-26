Skip to main content

Washington vs. UCLA odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Washington vs. UCLA on the Week 5 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of Pac-12 rivals meet in the Rose Bowl as newly ranked Washington tangles with UCLA in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Both are undefeated through four games: Washington boasts a statement win over a then-ranked Michigan State, while UCLA has easily discarded a few easy opponents and is coming off a 45-17 win over Colorado.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Washington vs. UCLA odds, spread, predictions

Washington Huskies college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football picks: Washington vs. UCLA

The index predicts a close game on Saturday, with Washington having the narrow 54.5 percent chance to defeat the Bruins on the road.

By contrast, UCLA has the 45.5 percent shot at upsetting the Huskies.

Oddsmakers also foresee a tight game, as Washington comes in the 3 point favorites over UCLA, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 64.5 points for the game.

Washington moved up 3 spots on the index's national 131 college football rankings to No. 18 overall. 

The computer projects the Huskies will win 9.9 games on the season and be 11.9 points better on average than the teams on their schedule, in conjunction with a 12.6 percent shot at winning the Pac-12.

AP top 25 voters named Washington the No. 15 team in the new poll, a jump of 3 points from a week ago.

UCLA checks in at No. 38 overall on the computer's rankings, an improvement of 8 spots after last week's victory. The index forecasts the Bruins will win 8.2 games on the year and finish 7.0 points better than its competition each week on average.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Washington Huskies college football team schedule, rankings
News

Washington vs. UCLA odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football rankings: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5 games

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next for Week 5

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College football rankings for Week 5: Teams snubbed in AP top 25 poll

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Rankings

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5: Who are the biggest movers?

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 announced

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide football
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 5

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines, a top 25 college football rankings mainstay
Rankings

College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 5

By James Parks