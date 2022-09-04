Alabama WR Tyler Harrell won't play vs. Utah State with foot injury

Skip to main content

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell dealing with injury ahead of Utah State game

Alabama's new transfer Tyler Harrell was spotted in a walking boot

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in the Crimson Tide's season opener against Utah State with a foot injury, according to reports.

Harrell was spotted wearing a walking boot in the lead up to Alabama's first game of the season as he was unable to fully recover from the injury.

Harrell dealt with a sprained foot during the Tide's offseason football training camp, but coaches hoped he would be able to recover fast enough in order to be on the field for the opener.

Tyler Harrell injury update for Alabama

"I have not seen Tyler Harrell in warm-ups for Alabama," AL.com's Mike Rodak reported ahead of the kickoff.

He then added, "Tyler Harrell is standing on the sidelines in sweatpants with a walking boot on his right foot."

A milestone transfer for Alabama

Harrell was one of Alabama's five transfer portal additions in the offseason, coming over from Louisville, where he established a reputation as a speedy, agile, and efficient option at receiver.

One of the fastest players at any position in college football, Harrell had 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns a year ago at Louisville. 

A credible deep threat, the Miami native caught touchdown passes of 59 yards, 75 yards, and 92 yards as a collegian.

Harrell's addition highlights a banner offseason for Alabama in the transfer portal, a campaign for Nick Saban and company that included former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive back Eli Ricks, and offensive tackle Tyler Steen.

