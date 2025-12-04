Rece Davis picks winner of Troy-James Madison Sun Belt Championship

The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game presents a collision of high stakes and inclement weather as the No. 25 James Madison Dukes host the Troy Trojans. James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney leads his squad into this Friday night showdown at Harrisonburg, Virginia, looking to secure the program's first conference title at the FBS level. The home team clings to an outside hope of crashing the College Football Playoff bracket, adding significant weight to the outcome.

Weather reports predict accumulating snow and temperatures hovering near 30 degrees, introducing a gritty variable to this title fight. Troy Trojans head coach Gerad Parker brings his team north fresh off a decisive victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to clinch the West Division. While the visitors are defending back-to-back conference crowns, they face a formidable opponent that boasts the nation's sixth-best rushing attack.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week regarding Chesney's future departure for the UCLA Bruins, yet he remains focused on the immediate task on the sidelines. The Dukes enter the contest on a 10-game winning streak and possess one of the most explosive offenses in the country. This matchup marks the first time these two schools have met this season.

On a Wednesday episode of the College GameDay podcast, ESPN host Rece Davis weighed in on the pivotal championship bout. Davis acknowledged the home team's strength and the narrative surrounding the program's rapid ascent. He noted the Dukes' unique position in the playoff conversation relative to other teams.

"Nobody's going to be a bigger fan of Duke than the Dukes," Davis said.

When it came time to forecast the winner, the analyst did not hesitate. Davis pointed to the home squad's strength. "Clean sweep," Davis said, noting his co-hosts also picked the Dukes. "I'll go JMU."

The statistical profile heavily favors the hosts, particularly on the ground. James Madison averages nearly 240 rushing yards per game behind running back Wayne Knight, who recently cleared the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Quarterback Alonza Barnett III anchors the unit with 20 passing touchdowns and over 2,400 yards through the air. The offense proved its potency last week in a 59-10 rout of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Troy counters with a defense that allows fewer than 24 points per game but faces a stiff test against the Sun Belt's top-ranked scoring offense. Offensively, the Trojans rely on quarterback Goose Crowder, who has thrown seven touchdowns in his last two starts since returning to the lineup. Receiver RaRa Thomas provides a dangerous weapon on the outside after a two-touchdown performance last week.

Parker noted the challenge of the short week and the elements, joking that his staff and players do not have cold-weather gear. The Troy defense must find a way to slow down a James Madison attack that converts over 50 percent of its third downs. Meanwhile, the Dukes' defense allows just 16 points per game, ranking tenth nationally.

The James Madison Dukes will face the Troy Trojans at home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

