Arkansas vs. BYU picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

An intriguing non-conference matchup is set for midseason as Arkansas visits BYU in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday.

Back in the preseason, this was supposed to be one of the more interesting games on the schedule, but some costly losses by both teams have dropped them out of the top 25 rankings with 7 combined wins between them.

Arkansas comes in at 3-3 and riding a 3-game losing streak, all to ranked SEC West foes, while BYU is 2-2 in its last 4 outings and just lost to an unranked Notre Dame in the Las Vegas game.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Arkansas vs. BYU picks, predictions

Week 7 college football picks: Arkansas vs. BYU

The computer is siding with the home team this week, as BYU has the 64.0 percent shot to defeat Arkansas on Saturday, according to the index.

That leaves the Hogs 36.0 percent chance to take down BYU on the road.

The oddsmakers project a somewhat closer game, as BYU comes in the 3 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 59.5 points for the matchup.

Arkansas checks in at No. 50 on the index's 131 college football rankings, a drop of 9 spots after last weekend's loss, projected to win 5.5 games this season by an average of 4.6 points per game going forward.

BYU comes in at No. 46 nationally on the computer's rankings, estimated to win 8.1 games on the year with a plus-5.9 point per game scoring margin.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

