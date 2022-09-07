Arkansas vs. South Carolina football preview, prediction

Preview, prediction for Arkansas vs. South Carolina on the Week 2 college football schedule

A pair of SEC teams meet up in a cross-divisional matchup as Arkansas hosts South Carolina in Week 2 action this Saturday.

Both are coming off victories from last weekend's season openers: for Arkansas, over a ranked Cincinnati club, and South Carolina in a 21-point win over Georgia State.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 2 game.

Week 2 college football schedule: Arkansas vs. South Carolina

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Arkansas -8.5

O/U: 53

Moneyline: ARK -376 USC +250

FPI pick: Arkansas 73.4%

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: What to watch

Arkansas: KJ Jefferson was sharp throwing the ball last week in the win over Cincinnati, responsible for 4 TDs and running for 62 yards while the Hogs played a solid game on both fronts at the line of scrimmage. Cincy isn't what it once was, but beating a ranked CFP team is an important stepping stone for Arkansas' return to prominence. But watch how the Razorbacks' back 7 looks against Rattler after struggling at times against Ben Bryant.

South Carolina: There were some areas of concern for the Gamecocks in the opener. Spencer Rattler had some misses and didn't push the ball as well as we know he can. Carolina's offensive line — a unit that allowed 31 sacks a year ago — needs to tighten up after Georgia State was able to get some pressure on the pocket and limit the Gamecocks' backs. Rattler can scramble better than most, but that can't be the foundation of this offense.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Fast Facts

+ South Carolina is 12-18 in its last 30 SEC openers and 0-4 in the last four

+ Arkansas led the Power 5 in rushing last season averaging 227.8 ypg

+ South Carolina has won 3 straight over the Razorbacks

+ Razorbacks have won 8 of 11 over USC when the game is in Arkansas

+ Arkansas has scored 30-plus points in 10 of KJ Jefferson's 16 starts

+ Spencer Rattler is 16-2 as starter with 4,822 career yards and 41 TDs

+ Arkansas is 9-0 under Sam Pittman when allowing fewer than 21 points per game and 4-11 when allowing more

+ South Carolina's O-line has a combined 134 career starts

+ Arkansas is 10-3 under Pittman when leading after the 1st quarter and 1-8 when trailing

+ USC cut its points allowed per game from 36.0 in 2020 to 24.0 last season behind the 7th ranked pass defense

+ The Razorbacks are 12-2 when leading after the 3rd quarter and 0-8 when trailing

+ South Carolina allowed 200 rushing yards to Georgia State, with 85 coming on 2 runs: the other 38 attempts netted 115 yards and 3.0 ypc

+ Arkansas is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle under Pittman and 0-3 when losing it

What happens?

South Carolina just might struggle stopping the rush this season. It let Georgia State run for 200 in the opener and now lines up against a Razorback ground attack that's among the best in the nation.

Arkansas led the Power 5 and ranked 7th overall with almost 230 rushing yards per game a year ago, and led the SEC with 2,961 total yards on the ground. The group is playing behind a superb, veteran line with 103 combined starts, the SEC's 2nd most.

Rattler should look a little better when testing the deep portion of the field than he did last week, but Arkansas has built an identity on playing tough, honest football, and it has the pieces to control tempo and possession, and get it done.

College Football HQ Prediction: Arkansas 27, South Carolina 20

