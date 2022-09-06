Arkansas vs. South Carolina odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

A pair of SEC teams meet in an early season cross-divisional matchup on Saturday as Arkansas hosts South Carolina in Week 2 action.

Both are coming off season opening victories: Arkansas, over a ranked Cincinnati club in a major statement, and South Carolina opened with a 35-14 victory over Georgia State.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Football Power Index is going hard with the Razorbacks, who have a 73.4 percent chance to defeat the Gamecocks on Saturday.

South Carolina has a 26.6 percent shot at upsetting Arkansas in the game.

The oddsmakers are also siding with Arkansas, which comes in as an 8.5 point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 53 points for the matchup.

FPI strangely punished Arkansas for its win over Cincinnati, knocking it out of the top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 26 overall for Week 2.

The index predicts Arkansas will win just 6.9 games this season, another curious projection, with an 82.9 percent chance to make a bowl game.

South Carolina checks in at No. 45 in the index, third worst in the SEC, and predicts the Gamecocks will win 5.8 games this season.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule

