Arkansas vs. South Carolina odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

A pair of SEC teams meet in an early season cross-divisional matchup on Saturday as Arkansas hosts South Carolina in Week 2 action.

Both are coming off season opening victories: Arkansas, over a ranked Cincinnati club in a major statement, and South Carolina opened with a 35-14 victory over Georgia State.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football picks, predictions

Football Power Index is going hard with the Razorbacks, who have a 73.4 percent chance to defeat the Gamecocks on Saturday.

South Carolina has a 26.6 percent shot at upsetting Arkansas in the game.

The oddsmakers are also siding with Arkansas, which comes in as an 8.5 point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 53 points for the matchup.

FPI strangely punished Arkansas for its win over Cincinnati, knocking it out of the top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 26 overall for Week 2.

The index predicts Arkansas will win just 6.9 games this season, another curious projection, with an 82.9 percent chance to make a bowl game.

South Carolina checks in at No. 45 in the index, third worst in the SEC, and predicts the Gamecocks will win 5.8 games this season.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

