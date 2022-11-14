Bedlam 2022: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions, odds, lines

Bedlam is back, even if both teams are on the downswing this season, as Oklahoma welcomes rival Oklahoma State in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Oklahoma is coming off two straight losses and is 5-5 overall in Brent Venables' debut season, already with a 49-0 loss to Texas on the books and hoping to make a more positive statement against the Sooners' in-state rival.

Once upon a time, the Cowboys were 6-1 with just a three-point loss at TCU their only blemish, but two costly losses, a 48-0 drubbing at Kansas State and a 37-16 decision at Kansas, dropped the Pokes to 7-3, but still hanging around the Big 12 title hunt at this crucial point in the season.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma's chance of victory: The computers are siding with the home team this week, as the Sooners have the 61.4 percent edge to take down the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State's chance of victory: That leaves the Pokes with a 38.6 percent chance to defeat OU and move to eight wins on the year.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State point spread: Oklahoma comes into the game as the narrow 7 point favorites to win outright, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 64.5 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma -300, Oklahoma State +200

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oklahoma will defeat Oklahoma State, 34-28, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Central on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Oklahoma predictions: OU checks in at No. 25 overall on the index's 131 college football rankings with a 49th ranked strength of record when judging quality of opponents and the 80.5 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

Oklahoma State predictions: FPI rates the Cowboys as the No. 31 team nationally, projected to win out with 27.1 percent likelihood.

