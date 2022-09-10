Clemson vs. Furman football preview, prediction

Preview, prediction for Clemson vs. Furman in the Week 2 college football schedule

Clemson kicks off its home opener fresh off a hard-won victory over Georgia Tech with a date against Furman in Week 2 action on Saturday.

On the scoreboard, it was an easy 41-10 triumph for the Tigers, but there are still some questions about how well this offense can move on a regular basis.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 2 matchup.

Week 2 college football schedule: Clemson vs. Furman

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Line: Clemson -44.5

O/U: 51.5

Moneyline: CLEM -50000 FUR +2500

FPI pick: Clemson 99.4%

What you need to know

Furman: Dropping 52 points on North Greenville is nice, especially with the defense helping with the scoring and a rushing performance that went over 350 yards. Furman's backs won't replicate that success against Clemson's front line, but quarterback Tyler Huff is efficient with the ball, is mobile enough to extend plays, and can work the short and medium field with some success.

Clemson: While this stout front seven holds things down for most of the day, that should give DJ Uiagalelei the chance to open things up downfield, something he didn't do well enough against Georgia Tech. He lacks the real deep field threat that Clemson quarterbacks of the past had, but there's plenty enough to work with and Will Shipley has big-play ability coming off tackle. Those who want to see Cade Klubnik likely will, perhaps as early as the 3rd quarter.

Clemson vs. Furman: Fast Facts

+ Clemson blocked 2 punts in a game in Week 1 for the first time since 2007

+ Clemson's first-ever game was against Furman, a 14-6 win on the road in 1896

+ Clemson is 26-2 in September games since 2015

+ DJ Uiagalelei is 12-4 as Clemson's starting QB

+ Clemson is 53-1 at home in the College Football Playoff era

+ Dabo Swinney is 29-6 at Clemson in games where his team dropped in the polls from the previous week

+ Clemson has averaged 34.7 points per game in its 7 game win streak

+ Clemson is 129-8 under Swinney when leading at halftime, winning 97 of its last 99 and its last 60 straight

+ Clemson is 67-4 when scoring first since 2015

What happens?

Everyone knows what will happen. The question is by how much.

This should be the best chance Uiagalelei has to develop his longer passing game as Clemson easily outmatches the skill set Furman brings on the defensive perimeter.

Clemson's defensive line will devour Furman's rushing attack, which will open up its back seven rotation to lock down the interior passing lanes and generally wreak havoc. A nice tune-up going into the next tune-up against Louisiana Tech heading into the ACC slate.

College Football HQ Prediction: Clemson 48, Furman 3

According to AP top 25 poll

