Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

Expert picks, predictions for Clemson vs. Wake Forest on the Week 4 college football schedule

Clemson and Wake Forest meet up in the ACC opener for both clubs at Truist Field on Saturday in college football's Week 4 action.

Both are a perfect 3-0 coming into the game, and Wake is very happy to see quarterback Sam Hartman back in the fold after missing the opener with a medical condition, but has been in the starting role the last two weeks.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Football Power Index is siding with the visitors on Saturday, as Clemson has the projected 78.9 percent chance to defeat Wake Forest on the road.

That leaves Wake a 21.1 percent shot at upsetting the Tigers at home.

The oddsmakers predict a close game, as Clemson comes in as 7 point favorites in the matchup, according to the latest point spread update.

Clemson checks in at No. 5 in the computer's latest 131 college football rankings, 1st in the ACC, and projected to win 10.9 games this season, with a 35.8 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

The index estimates that Clemson will finish 19.5 points better on average than the teams on its schedule. Wake is 6.0 points better in the prediction.

Clemson stayed put at No. 5 in the latest AP top 25 rankings, while Wake moved down to the No. 21 position after a 1-point win against Liberty.

Wake Forest moved down 2 spots in the FPI poll, to No. 40 overall, despite being undefeated, and estimated to win 7.7 games this year.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook