College football betting lines: Week 9 point spreads announced

The calendar has turned to Week 9 on the college football schedule, and now it's time to get a look at the updated betting lines and point spreads.

Saturday brings us three head-to-head matchups between teams in the latest AP top 25 rankings, including a huge clash in the Big Ten between Ohio State and Penn State, another in the Big 12 pitting Oklahoma State against Kansas State, and a major SEC tilt with Tennessee putting its undefeated record on the line against rival Kentucky.

Here's your look at the latest point spreads for this Saturday's top action.

Week 9 college football betting lines announced

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | FS1

FPI pick: Iowa State 62.2%

Point spread: Oklahoma -1.5

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | Fox

FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%

Point spread: Ohio State -15

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

FPI pick: TCU 67.9%

Point spread: TCU -7.5

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ABC

FPI pick: Syracuse 60.7%

Point spread: Syracuse -2.5

Arkansas at Auburn

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | SECN

FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%

Point spread: Arkansas -3.5

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ACCN

FPI pick: Florida State 90.9%

Point spread: Florida State -21.5

Miami at Virginia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

FPI pick: Miami 54.1%

Point spread: Miami -2

Florida at No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

FPI pick: Georgia 92.8%

Point spread: Georgia -22.5

No. 8 Oregon at Cal

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

FPI pick: Oregon 82.5%

Point spread: Oregon -15.5

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%

Point spread: Kansas State -1.5

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

FPI pick: Louisville 51.2%

Point spread: Wake Forest -5.5

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

FPI pick: Illinois 68.3%

Point spread: Illinois -7

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

FPI pick: UCF 60.4%

Point spread: Cincinnati -1

Northwestern at Iowa

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

FPI pick: Iowa 86.7%

Point spread: Iowa -11

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina

Sat., Oct. 29 | 4 p.m. | SECN

FPI pick: South Carolina 68.2%

Point spread: South Carolina -5

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

FPI pick: Tennessee 82.9%

Point spread: Tennessee -12.5

No. 10 USC at Arizona

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | Pac-12

FPI pick: USC 88.7%

Point spread: USC -15

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%

Point spread: Michigan -22.5

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

FPI pick: Ole Miss 57.8%

Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina

Sat., Oct. 29 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%

Point spread: North Carolina -3

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 29 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

FPI pick: UCLA 78.1%

Point spread: UCLA -16.5

