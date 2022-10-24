Skip to main content

College football betting lines: Week 9 point spreads announced

Your look at the opening point spreads for college football's top Week 9 games
The calendar has turned to Week 9 on the college football schedule, and now it's time to get a look at the updated betting lines and point spreads.

Saturday brings us three head-to-head matchups between teams in the latest AP top 25 rankings, including a huge clash in the Big Ten between Ohio State and Penn State, another in the Big 12 pitting Oklahoma State against Kansas State, and a major SEC tilt with Tennessee putting its undefeated record on the line against rival Kentucky.

Here's your look at the latest point spreads for this Saturday's top action.

Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Oklahoma at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | FS1
FPI pick: Iowa State 62.2%
Point spread: Oklahoma -1.5

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | Fox
FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%
Point spread: Ohio State -15

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
FPI pick: TCU 67.9%
Point spread: TCU -7.5

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ABC
FPI pick: Syracuse 60.7%
Point spread: Syracuse -2.5

Arkansas at Auburn
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | SECN
FPI pick: Auburn 56.3%
Point spread: Arkansas -3.5

Georgia Tech at Florida State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
FPI pick: Florida State 90.9%
Point spread: Florida State -21.5

Miami at Virginia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
FPI pick: Miami 54.1%
Point spread: Miami -2

Florida at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
FPI pick: Georgia 92.8%
Point spread: Georgia -22.5

No. 8 Oregon at Cal
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
FPI pick: Oregon 82.5%
Point spread: Oregon -15.5

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
FPI pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%
Point spread: Kansas State -1.5

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
FPI pick: Louisville 51.2%
Point spread: Wake Forest -5.5

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
FPI pick: Illinois 68.3%
Point spread: Illinois -7

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
FPI pick: UCF 60.4%
Point spread: Cincinnati -1

Northwestern at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
FPI pick: Iowa 86.7%
Point spread: Iowa -11

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 4 p.m. | SECN
FPI pick: South Carolina 68.2%
Point spread: South Carolina -5

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
FPI pick: Tennessee 82.9%
Point spread: Tennessee -12.5

No. 10 USC at Arizona
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | Pac-12
FPI pick: USC 88.7%
Point spread: USC -15

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%
Point spread: Michigan -22.5

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
FPI pick: Ole Miss 57.8%
Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%
Point spread: North Carolina -3

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 29 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
FPI pick: UCLA 78.1%
Point spread: UCLA -16.5

