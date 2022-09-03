College football games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Saturday

Skip to main content

College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Saturday, Sept. 3

It's finally here: Week 1 of the 2022 college football schedule kicks off in full on Saturday as the remaining teams finally take the field in the opener.

That includes almost every team in the AP top 25 college football rankings that didn't play on Thursday or Friday.

Here is your quick and easy guide for the best college football games on today.

College football schedule: Week 1 games on today

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M
Noon | SECN

Colorado State at 8 Michigan
Noon | ABC

13 NC State at East Carolina
Noon | ESPN

North Carolina at App State
Noon | ESPNU

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia
3:30 p.m. | ABC

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma
3:30 p.m. | Fox

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami
3:30 p.m. | ACCN

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

24 Houston at UTSA
3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at 21 Ole Miss
4 p.m. | SECN

25 BYU at USF
4 p.m. | ESPNU

Rice at 14 USC
6 p.m. | Pac12

7 Utah at Florida
7 p.m. | ESPN

Albany at 10 Baylor
7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin
7 p.m. | FS1

Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky
7 p.m. | SECN/ESPN+

Utah State at 1 Alabama
7:30 p.m. | SECN

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State
7:30 p.m. | ABC

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

