College football today: Week 1 scores, rankings updated

This section will be updated, all times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 1

CMU at 12 Oklahoma State

7 p.m. | FS1

West Virginia at 17 Pittsburgh

7 p.m. | ESPN

VMI at 22 Wake Forest

7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Penn State at Purdue

8 p.m. | Fox

Cal Poly at Fresno State

10:30 p.m. | FS1

Friday, Sept. 2

WMU at 15 Michigan State

7 p.m. | ESPN

Illinois at Indiana

8 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Colorado

10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M

Noon | SEN

Colorado State at 8 Michigan

Noon | ABC

13 NC State at East Carolina

Noon | ESPN

North Carolina at App State

Noon | ESPNU

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia

3:30 p.m. | ABC

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma

3:30 p.m. | Fox

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami

3:30 p.m. | ACCN

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

24 Houston at UTSA

3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at 21 Ole Miss

4 p.m. | SECN

25 BYU at USF

4 p.m. | ESPNU

Rice at 14 USC

6 p.m. | Pac12

7 Utah at Florida

7 p.m. | ESPN

Albany at 10 Baylor

7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin

7 p.m. | FS1

Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky

7 p.m. | SECN/ESPN+

Utah State at 1 Alabama

7:30 p.m. | SECN

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State at LSU

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Monday, Sept. 5

4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

8 p.m. | ESPN

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook