ESPN computer predicts Florida State vs. Duquesne winner

College football Week 0 picks: ESPN computer predicts Florida State vs. Duquesne
Florida State kicks off the 2022 college football season in Week 0 with a home game against visiting Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.
The game opens up Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience. FSU has won just eight games in two seasons under the head coach and is hoping for a turnaround soon.
What do the experts say about the matchup between the Seminoles and the Dukes? Let's look at how the ESPN computer predicted the game.
Florida State vs. Duquesne football prediction
Football Power Index gives the Seminoles the overwhelming chance at victory, with a 99.5 percent chance to beat the Dukes in the season opener.
By contrast, Duquesne has just a 0.5 percent chance at upsetting the Noles.
FPI put Florida State at No. 33 overall in their preseason college football rankings, good for seventh-place in the ACC, behind Wake and ahead of Louisville.
The index gives the Seminoles an 80.5 percent chance to reach six wins, but only just: FPI projects the team will win 6.8 games this season.
ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football rankings
According to AP Top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
