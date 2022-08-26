ESPN computer predicts Florida State vs. Duquesne winner

Skip to main content

College football Week 0 picks: ESPN computer predicts Florida State vs. Duquesne

Predicting the winner between Florida State and Duquesne in Week 0
Florida State kicks off the 2022 college football season in Week 0 with a home game against visiting Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

The game opens up Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience. FSU has won just eight games in two seasons under the head coach and is hoping for a turnaround soon.

What do the experts say about the matchup between the Seminoles and the Dukes? Let's look at how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

Florida State vs. Duquesne football prediction

jordan travis florida state

Football Power Index gives the Seminoles the overwhelming chance at victory, with a 99.5 percent chance to beat the Dukes in the season opener.

By contrast, Duquesne has just a 0.5 percent chance at upsetting the Noles.

FPI put Florida State at No. 33 overall in their preseason college football rankings, good for seventh-place in the ACC, behind Wake and ahead of Louisville.

The index gives the Seminoles an 80.5 percent chance to reach six wins, but only just: FPI projects the team will win 6.8 games this season.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

