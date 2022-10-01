Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma QB suffers brutal hit to the head

Skip to main content

Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma Sooners QB leaves TCU game after brutal hit to head

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel sustained a serious hit to the head

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday's game against TCU after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit.

Gabriel ran into a slide on a scramble early in the second quarter and was struck directly in the head by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

Gabriel's head bounced off the turf from the force of the hit. He lay motionless for a few moments after the collision, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Officials ejected Hodge from the game after the hit.

Moments after the collision, Hodge appeared distraught on the sidelines with a towel wrapped over his head before leaving for the locker room.

Following the hit against Gabriel, the Sooners scored on a 20 yard touchdown when running back Jovontae Barnes rushed for the long gainer.

But it was still a surprising 34-17 deficit for 18th ranked OU.

In place of Gabriel, Oklahoma will turn to Davis Beville. In his career, Beville is 22 of 34 passing for 251 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

