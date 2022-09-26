Skip to main content

Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for Oklahoma and TCU on the Week 5 college football schedule
A pair of old Big 12 rivals meet up in the Metroplex as Oklahoma takes on TCU in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

But it's TCU that's undefeated coming into the matchup after a statement win over SMU, while the Sooners are at one loss four games into the Brent Venables era after taking another L to Kansas State last week.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, spread, predictions

The computer favors Oklahoma to get back in the win column, with an estimated 65.5 percent chance to defeat the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

That leaves TCU with the 34.5 percent shot at upsetting the Sooners.

Oddsmakers project a close matchup, as Oklahoma comes in the narrow 5.5 point favorites to win, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 67.5 points.

Oklahoma checks in at No. 8 on the index's 131 college football rankings this week, an improvement of 1 spot despite the loss last Saturday.

FPI projects the Sooners will win 8.5 games on the season with a 5.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, while being an estimated 16.6 points better than the teams on their schedule.

AP top 25 voters dropped OU to the No. 18 position, a drop of 12 positions, the biggest loss of any team in the Week 5 poll.

TCU earned a No. 28 ranking on the computer index, an improvement of 11 spots after last week's win and is estimated to win 7.1 games on the year and be 8.8 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch college football this season

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
