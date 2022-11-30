Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna booked on child porn charges

Skip to main content

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna faces charges related to child pornography: report

Troubling news from Florida as quarterback Jalen Kitna is facing serious charges
Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested and booked at Alachua County Jail on Wednesday on alleged charges related to child pornography, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Kitna was booked on 10 felony complaints accusing the quarterback of possession with the intent to promote child pornography, which, according to Florida law includes having at least three copies of a video or picture.

SI reported that authorities executed a search of Kitna's apartment with cause that the premises contained evidence of child pornography and the distribution of the material in question.

Shortly after the news broke, Florida announced that it suspended Kitna.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna," the University of Florida Athletic Association said in a statement.

"These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behvaior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely."

Kitna played in four games this season, completing 10 of 14 pass attempts and a touchdown against Eastern Washington.

The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, the quarterback pledged to Florida two years ago. He was expected to be in the mix for the Gators' starting position for next season if current starter Anthony Richardson decides to go to the NFL.

Redshirt sophomore Jack Miller, freshman Max Brown, and incoming freshman Jaden Rashada, who Florida flipped from his original pledge to Miami, are also in the mix to succeed Richardson as starter if he leaves.

(Tampa Bay Times)

